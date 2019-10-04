Fairfield Zoning Board of Appeals candidate: Jane Gitlin Nishball

Jane Gitlin Nishball

Democrat

Zoning Board of Appeals candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Architect / Jane Gitlin, AIA

Education: Andrew Warde High School, Massachusetts College of Art BFA, MIT Masters of Architecture

The most important issue in this election: Promoting better over bigger, both in residential and commercial neighborhoods and streetscapes.

Other issues: 1) Encouraging diversity in housing types with emphasis on universal design. 2) Recognizing that green spaces are an essential component of zoning and design.

Family: Married to Michael Nishball, also a Fairfield native. Twin sons both attended Fairfield public schools.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Incumbent ZBA Alternate, member Connecticut Audubon Society