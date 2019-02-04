First Selectman Mike Tetreau, center, with members of the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force. First Selectman Mike Tetreau, center, with members of the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield celebrates achievement as top-ranked ‘Sustainable CT’ community 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

First Selectman Mike Tetreau and the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force (SFTF) held a special ceremony to celebrate its recent recognition as a top-ranked “Sustainable CT” municipality and to also highlight the many successful sustainable initiatives that have been put in place to build upon the health and resilience of the Fairfield community and natural environment.

The ceremony, led by Tetreau and SFTF members Mary Hogue and Bob Wall, honored the numerous town officials, town departments and volunteer bodies who collaborated on Fairfield’s winning application last October for a “Silver certification” under the “Sustainable CT” initiative, which awards certifications to Connecticut communities that voluntarily meet high standards in a broad range of sustainability accomplishments. Over 40 people attended the ceremony that was held on Jan. 18 at the Fairfield Museum and History Center.

Fairfield was one of just five communities statewide to receive the Silver certification, the highest designation that can be achieved based on points awarded for specific sustainability actions.

“For years, community sustainability and environmental preservation have been deeply woven into our Town’s long-term planning, yielding highly tangible results, including significant annual Town cost savings from use of renewable energy,” said Tetreau at the ceremony. “We’re immensely pleased that these efforts have given us outstanding state-wide recognition - an honor that will only encourage us to redouble our efforts to keep Fairfield at the forefront of our State’s healthiest and most thriving communities.”

Other speakers at the event were Mark Barnhart, Director of Community and Economic Development who spoke about local economic impacts; Julie DeMarco, Director of Human Services who discussed initiatives helping senior and disabled residents; Kyran Dunn, Deputy Fire Chief who focused on climate vulnerability; and Bill Pollack, Fairfield Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee member who highlighted transportation diversity.

Fairfield’s application for Sustainable CT certification was compiled by SFTF members Mary Hogue and Bob Wall. Technical support for the application was provided by United Illuminating and University of Connecticut students under the direction of Dr. Amy E. Thompson.

Ms. Hogue said, “Town-wide collaboration and cooperation has been the secret to Fairfield’s success in designing and executing our sustainability initiatives. Bringing so many different parties to the table has made for a truly creative and goals-centered planning process and has also created many opportunities for contributions by individuals who might not have participated before in Town planning. In Fairfield, sustainability planning is genuinely top-down and bottom-up, which will continue to ensure that our efforts are responsive to the Town’s most urgent sustainability concerns.”

