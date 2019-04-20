Search 
Sun Apr 21 2019

Home  

News

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, April 21 News
News

Fairfield crash ends with vehicle down embankment

Tara O'Neill | on
  • A crash in Fairfield, Conn., on April 20, 2019. Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Fire Department / Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post Contributed

    A crash in Fairfield, Conn., on April 20, 2019.

    A crash in Fairfield, Conn., on April 20, 2019.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Fire Department / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Fire Department / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

A crash in Fairfield, Conn., on April 20, 2019.

A crash in Fairfield, Conn., on April 20, 2019.

Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Fire Department / Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — There were no injuries in crash that left one vehicle off the road, down an embankment in town Saturday morning.

Fire officials said the incident happened in the morning on Black Rock Turnpike. Fairfield fire-rescue units responded to a report of vehicle off the road with the driver still inside.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found the vehicle down the embankment off the side of the road. The driver did not report any injuries, officials said.

“Please beware of standing water on road surfaces during this period of heavy rains,” fire officials said.

Tara O'Neill|Breaking News Reporter
     

loading