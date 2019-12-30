Fairfield driver charged with DUI

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call on Monday at 12:34 a.m. that a car drove off the roadway and struck a tree. Further investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Black Rock Turnpike and failed to negotiate the curve striking a stone wall, a tree, and a street sign before coming to rest at the intersection of Finn Street. When officers arrived the operator of the car had already removed the license plate from the back of the vehicle and was attempting to leave, however, the vehicle was inoperable due to significant damage, and the air bags were deployed.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, Franceso Perrouna, 56, of Fairfield, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was yelling and swearing at police while AMR and fire personnel were trying to check for injuries, according to the police report. After refusing to go to the hospital, Perrouna refused all standardized field sobriety tests and was transported to Fairfield Police Headquarters for processing. At headquarters, Perrouna refused a chemical analysis of his breath and elected to go with AMR to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for a minor injury sustained during the accident. Prior to transport to the hospital Perrouna posted a $100 bond.

Perrouna was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Drive Right, and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Jan. 13.