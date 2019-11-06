Brenda Kupchick speaks to supporters at her victory party at Flipside Burgers, in Fairfield, Conn. Nov. 5, 2019. Kupchick defeated incumbent Mike Tetreau for the First Selectman’s seat in Tuesday’s election. less Brenda Kupchick speaks to supporters at her victory party at Flipside Burgers, in Fairfield, Conn. Nov. 5, 2019. Kupchick defeated incumbent Mike Tetreau for the First Selectman’s seat in Tuesday’s ... more Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Fairfield’s Kupchick appoints transition team leaders, has yet to resign state seat 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — First Selectman-elect Brenda Kupchick is already starting to make plans for her administration.

On Wednesday, just hours after her victory over incumbent Mike Tetreau, Kupchick appointed former state Sen. John McKinney and current state Rep. Laura Devlin as co-chairs of her transition team.

“Together we will begin the hard work of assembling a team, listening to your concerns and delivering on the promises and vision for Fairfield that I laid out throughout my campaign,” Kupchick said.

Kupchick will be sworn in on Nov. 25, meaning her state legislature seat will have to be filled later this year.

Her win was a major blow to Tetreau, who earned even fewer votes than his running mate, Democrat Nancy Lefkowitz. This removed Tetreau completely from the Board of Selectmen, giving Lefkowitz the third seat alongside Kupchick and her running-mate Tom Flynn, a current Board of Finance member.

His finance board seat will also need to be filled.

The state will determine the timeline for a special election for the 132nd District representative seat Kupchick now fills, which includes RTM Districts 3, 8, 9 and 10.

Both parties will nominate a candidate for the special election. Republican Town Committee Chair Jamie Millington said they’ve had a few Republicans express interest in running, including RTM District 9 re-electee Brian Farnen.

More Information Below is a list of all the winners from Tuesday’s election. First Selectman: Brenda Kupchick (R) Selectmen: Tom Flynn (R) Nancy Lefkowitz (D) Board of Finance: Jack Testani (R) Mary LeClerc (R) Lori Charlton (D) Board of Education: Jennifer Maxon Kennelly (D) Jessica Gerber (D) Christine Vitale (D) Trisha Pytko (R) Bonnie Rotelli (R) Town Clerk: Betsy Browne (R) Town Plan and Zoning Commission, 4-year term: Kathy Braun (R) Meg Francis (R) Lenny Braman (D) Town Plan and Zoning Commission, 2-year term: Matthew Wagner (R) Zoning Board of Appeals, 4-year term: Katie O’Grady (R) Terry Keegan (R) Jane Gitlin Nishball (D) Zoning Board of Appeals, 2-year term: Kevin Coyne (R) Board of Assessment Appeals: Peter Ruppert (D) Alexis Harrison (R) Constables: Michael Herley (R) Joe Peddle (R) Bill Perugini (R) Roger Autuori (R) Kevin Flynn (D) Ruth Smey (D) Charlene Lebo (D) RTM District 1: Amy O’Shea (R) Stephen Chessare (R) Michael Mahoney (R) Ed Bateson (R) RTM District 2: Cindy Perham (D) Bill Gerber (D) Jeff Steele (R) Karen McCormack (R) RTM District 3: Scott Nickel (D) Sharon Pistilli (D) Matthew Jacobs (D) Alex Durrell (R) RTM District 4: Laura Karson (D) Alice Kelly (D) Meredith Odinak (D) Marcy Spolyar (D) RTM District 5: Josh Garskof (D) Jay Wolk (D) Joe Siebert (D) Julie Gottlieb (D) RTM District 6: Tameisha Powell-Dunmore (D) Lisa Havey (D) Matt Ambrose (D) Hannah Gale (D) RTM District 7: Karen Wackerman (D) Lauren Bove (D) Jill Vergara (D) Marc McDermott (D) RTM District 8: Hank Ference (R) Peter Tallman (R) Christine Messina (R) Pamela Iacono (R) RTM District 9: Bill Perugini (R) Crissy Kelly (R) Brian Farnen (R) Dru Georgiadis (D) RTM District 10: Elizabeth Altobelli (R) Marisa Ringel (R) Janine Alianiello (R) Frank Petise (R)

Farnen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democratic Town Committee Chair Steve Sheinberg declined to comment on his party’s plans for the special election, saying it was too soon to speculate on their nominee. “Once Brenda resigns, we’ll have some comments,” he said.

McKinney, meanwhile, told Hearst Connecticut Media he’s looking forward to helping Kupchick build a larger transition team that can “bring the town together after a tough election.

“I’m honored to play a role in helping Brenda Kupchick put together her administration,” McKinney added. “I’m so excited to see Brenda lead the town of Fairfield, and I’m happy to do anything I can to help her.”

McKinney said they plan to work with Tetreau and the current administration to make the transition as seamless as possible. He did not have a sense yet, however, of how much of the current Town Hall administration will change.

“Brenda is someone who will do all of her homework and make sure she’s fully prepared before making any decisions, so it’s way to early to have any idea about that yet,” McKinney said.

In her announcement, Kupchick alluded to plans to restore public trust after the fill pile scandal that dominated discourse leading up to the election.

The pile is the subject on an ongoing criminal case that has led to charges against two town employees and concerns about contamination spread throughout town. On the campaign trail, Kupchick disparaged Tetreau’s lack of oversight, which she said allowed this to happen under his watch.

