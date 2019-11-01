A downed tree on South Benson Road in Fairfield. A downed tree on South Benson Road in Fairfield. Photo: Tom Henry / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Tom Henry / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield experiences minimal damage in statewide storm 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The town escaped relatively unscathed as a Halloween night storm tore through Connecticut.

Roads were closed across the state as winds gusting to more than 50 mph knocked down trees and branches. But no major road closures were reported in Fairfield, and Capt. Robert Kalamaras of the Fairfield Police Department said officers did not experience any major incidents.

Police did receive some reports of branches blocking roads around 10 p.m. Thursday night, including large tree limbs that fell on Post Road and Crestwood Road. The Department of Transporation and Department of Public Works were called to clear the roads.

The town had warned residents that the storm could impact Halloween activities, and had advised families to complete trick-or-treating by 8 p.m. to avoid forecasts of high winds building later on.

Police did not report any issues related to Halloween.

The storm’s statewide impact continued Friday morning, as thousands across Connecticut were left without power. Fairfield experienced fewer outages than nearby towns, with only 193 Fairfield customers left without power as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to United Illuminating.

Fairfielders did see the statewide effects of the storm, however, when morning commutes were disrupted by a downed tree suspending Metro-North Service between New Haven and Westport Friday morning.

Extremely limited train service was restored around 7:30 a.m., but Metro-North warned that customers should expect significant delays and crowding.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said the delays were caused by a large tree that fell on the wires in West Haven.

As winds subsided, the National Weather Service posted a freeze watch for Connecticut from late Friday through Saturday morning.

