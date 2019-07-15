From left, State Rep. Laura Devlin, State Rep. Brenda Kupchick and Operation Hope Executive Director Carla Miklos. From left, State Rep. Laura Devlin, State Rep. Brenda Kupchick and Operation Hope Executive Director Carla Miklos. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield legislators, Operation Hope complete annual Diaper Drive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD - State Representatives Brenda Kupchick (R-132), Laura Devlin (R-134) in cooperation with Operation Hope finished their annual “Town-Wide Diaper Drive” Saturday June 22 with the help of Al DiGuido, owner of Saugatuck Sweets and his organization, Al's Angels at Saugatuck Sweets collecting a total of 2,145 diapers and pull ups.

Both Kupchick and Devlin worked with Operation Hope on a month-long diaper drive for in-need Fairfield families.

Operation Hope Executive Director, Carla Miklos said, “We appreciate these donations, which will help local families who struggle with limited resources. Diapers are not just about a lack of resources, but are also a public health issue. Thank you to the daycare centers that collected them and the parents that filled the bins!”

Kupchick said, “I was moved to action after reading about the significant impact on parents who don't have enough diapers to change their babies regularly. After learning diapers, one of the most basic needs for families with young children isn’t covered under SNAP benefits. I was inspired to help bridge the gap and work toward changing what I believe is an unjust policy. Every parent should be afforded the ability to keep their babies in clean diapers.”

Devlin said, “A big thank you to the Fairfield community and to Saugatuck Sweets’ Al DiGuido for coming together and helping out our local families. One of the biggest expenses of raising any child is the cost of diapers. This drive was meant to ease the heavy financial burden of baby diapers.”

According to state statistics, a month’s supply of diapers can cost over $100. Unfortunately, the vast majorities of licensed day care centers do not accept cloth diapers, and require parents and caregivers to provide a steady supply of disposable diapers.

For anyone who missed the diaper drive but still wishes to donate, please contact Operation Hope, at www.operationhopect.org or call (203) 292-5588.