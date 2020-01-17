Fairfield legislators to discuss 2020 priorities

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield’s Representatives and Senator in Hartford will discuss priorities facing the upcoming state legislative session at the League of Women Voters Legislative Forum, Saturday, Jan. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. This year’s Forum will be at a new location: Fairfield University’s Dolan School of Business Event Hall.

At the annual event, Representatives Laura Devlin, Cristin McCarthy Vahey, and newly elected Brian Farnen, along with Senator Tony Hwang will speak to major issues facing Connecticut, their own priorities and goals for the legislative committees on which they serve, and what impact these will have for Fairfield. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions of all members of this panel. While every issue has budget implications, other topics that may arise include infrastructure, job growth, and tolls.

League Co-President Margaret Mary Fitzgerald noted the event’s importance: “This is an opportunity not only for Fairfield citizens to learn about their legislators’ priorities, but for Fairfield's legislators’ to learn about their constituents' priorities and concerns.”

The Connecticut Legislature — a “short session” this year — convenes February 5.

The Legislative Forum is open to the public without charge. Refreshments will be available at 9:30 a.m., with the Forum scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. LWV Co-President Bryce Perry will serve as Moderator.

This is the first of many Fairfield League of Women Voters 2020 events. If you have any questions about the Fairfield League, please e-mail the League at http://lwvfairfield.org.