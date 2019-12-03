Fairfield man charged with Whole Foods assault

FAIRFIELD — Kevin Monsalve, a 23-year-old Fairfield man, was arrested after allegedly kissing a woman without her consent in Whole Foods Market.

On Nov. 26, police received reports that in Whole Foods on Grasmere Avenue, a man had allegedly grabbed a female victim by the back of the neck and kissed her on the mouth without consent. He then allegedly struck the same victim, hitting the brim of her baseball cap and told her, “It is national kiss day,” police say.

After a review of the surveillance, officers recognized the pictured subject and identified him as Kevin Monsalve.

Monsalve was arrested and charged with four-degree sexual assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 9. He was also warned not to return to Whole Foods.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com