Thu Feb 14 2019

Thursday, February 14 News
News

Fairfield man charged with assault, disorderly conduct

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Alfonso Cammarota, 52, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct following a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

At about 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 11, an off-duty police officer observed a dispute between Cammarota and his girlfriend at his Lalley Blvd. residence. According to police, Cammarota pushed his girlfriend into a concrete wall, cracked her front windshield and smashed her cell phone on the ground.

Cammarota was issued a promise to appear and charged with assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was given a Feb. 13 court date and released with conditions.

