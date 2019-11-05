Joseph Costantini. Joseph Costantini. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield man charged with assaulting father-in-law 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Joseph Costantini, a 40-year-old Fairfield man, was arrested after an alleged altercation with his father-in-law.

Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 20, officers responded to a Stratfield Road home on reports of a domestic dispute. The complainant said his son-in-law, Joseph Costantini, had assaulted him.

According to the complainant, Costantini had allegedly yelled at him, gotten on top of him and hit him with an open hand.

On Nov. 4, Costantini was arrested on warrant and charged with third-degree assault, third-degree assault of an elderly victim and disorderly conduct. He was scheduled to appear in court that day.

