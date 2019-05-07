Search 
Wed May 8 2019

Wednesday, May 8 News
News

Fairfield man charged with disorderly conduct

Humberto J Rocha | on
    Dexter De Fiesta.

Dexter De Fiesta.

FAIRFIELD — Dexter De Fiesta, a 35-year-old Fairfield resident, was charged with disorderly conduct and and threatening after allegedly pulling a knife during a domestic argument.

At around 2:25 p.m. May 5, police responded to a report of an individual with a knife at a Black Rock Turnpike residence. According to a police report, De Fiesta pulled out a knife after a verbal argument with his wife which was subsequently discarded. Neither the victim nor De Fiesta suffered any injuries during the incident.

De Fiesta was arrested and charged with threatening and disorderly conduct. De Fiesta posted a $500 bond and issued a May 6 court date.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

