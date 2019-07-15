Fairfield motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting stone wall

FAIRFIELD - A Fairfield man received a serious leg injury after he lost control of his motorcycle Saturday night.

Police said at 9:57 p.m., the Fairfield Police Dispatch Center received a call reporting a “man screaming for help” in the area of Osborne Hill Road and Wormwood Road.

Officers responded to the area to find a single vehicle motorcycle collision near 258 Osborne Hill Road.

An initial investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Daniel Epstein of Fairfield, was operating a 1979 Honda CX-500C traveling west on Osborne Hill Road near Wormwood Road when he lost control of the motorcycle he was operating and left the roadway striking a stone wall.

As a result of the collision, Epstein was found by officers down an embankment with a serious leg injury.

Epstein was subsequently transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

This case is currently under investigation by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.