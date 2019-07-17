Accused killer James Taylor attempts to hide his identity as he exits Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 15, after posting a $2 million bond for the Feb. 3 murder of his ex-wife Catherine Taylor. Accused killer James Taylor attempts to hide his identity as he exits Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 15, after posting a $2 million bond for the Feb. 3 murder of his ex-wife Catherine Taylor. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media / Connecticut Post Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media / Connecticut Post Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield murder defendant wants to do recycling 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BRIDGEPORT — James Taylor, charged with murder, wants a chance to operate heavy equipment.

The 75-year-old Fairfield man, who is claiming the insanity defense for the fatal shooting of his ex-wife and attempted murder of his step-son in their Fairfield home, asked a judge Wednesday for permission to modify his house arrest status to allow him to work at his son’s dormant recycling company on Davenport Avenue in Bridgeport.

“He wants to work, he wants to operate the equipment there,” Taylor’s public defender, Jared Millbrandt, told Judge Joan Alexander.

The judge said she will consider the request in 30 days.

According to court records, Taylor, who is free on $2 million bond, is required to remain at a home on Bronson Road in Fairfield with the exception of court dates and doctor’s appointments.

His son, Bridgeport Board of Education member Chris Taylor, owns a never-opened plastic and cardboard recycling company on Davenport Avenue in Bridgeport and claims to live in an illegal apartment on the second floor. He is appealing an order to vacate that apartment.

When asked by a Hearst Connecticut Media reporter in April when the recycling company might open, Chris Taylor replied, “I move at my own speed. Not hard up for money. When it’s right with God, it’ll happen.”

His father is charged with murder, home invasion, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree burglary, illegal discharge of a firearm and third-degree assault. He is accused of breaking into his ex-wife’s home on Catamount Road on Feb. 3 and fatally shooting ex-wife Catherine Taylor, 70, with a .22-caliber rifle. Police said he then attempted to shoot her son.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino urged the judge to deny the release modification for James Taylor. He pointed out that after James Taylor’s arrest, Chris Taylor told Fairfield police he had been worried that he was going to be targeted next by his father.

“The conditions now adequately protect the victim and guarantee the defendant’s presence in court,” Corradino said.