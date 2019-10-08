William G. Kaelin, Jr., a Fairfield native, poses for a portrait in his living room after being awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) William G. Kaelin, Jr., a Fairfield native, poses for a portrait in his living room after being awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Photo: Josh Reynolds / Associated Press Photo: Josh Reynolds / Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield native wins Nobel Prize 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Dr. William G. Kaelin Jr., a Roger Ludlowe High School alum, received this year’s Nobel Prize for Advances in Physiology or Medicine.

On Tuesday, the Nobel Assembly announced that Dr. Kaelin, along with Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza have been awarded the Nobel Prize for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

Dr. Kaelin, a professor at Harvard, was raised in Fairfield, according to his brother Robert. Dr. Kaelin attended Tomlinson Middle School and graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School in 1975. The Kaelin family lived in Greenfield Hill until 2002, according to Robert, who now resides in Glastonbury.

Robert Kaelin noted that he’s a “proud brother and longtime resident of Fairfield.”

Dr. Kaelin attended Duke University before training at Johns Hopkins and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. His own lab at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute now studies the preventative effects of certain proteins on tumor growth, with the goal of laying the foundation for novel anti-cancer treatments.

The Nobel Assembly praised Kaelin and his colleagues’ achievements, calling them “seminal discoveries ... [that] have paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and many other diseases.”

