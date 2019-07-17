Democratic Town Committee Chair Steve Sheinberg presided over the Democrats’ meeting. Democratic Town Committee Chair Steve Sheinberg presided over the Democrats’ meeting. Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Media Connecticut Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Media Connecticut Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Fairfield parties nominate 2019 candidates at special meetings 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Democratic and Republican Town Committees both held special meetings Tuesday night to officially nominate their slates for the 2019 municipal election.

Democrats met at McKinley Elementary School to nominate their slate, while Republicans gathered at the Board of Education headquarters. Both committees put together extensive slates, the complete lists of which can be found below.

Both parties were especially excited to endorse their candidates for the Board of Selectmen. Democrats nominated incumbent First Selectman Michael Tetreau for reelection and RTM member Nancy Lefkowitz for Selectman. Democratic Town Committee Chair Steve Sheinberg emphasized the strength of this ticket.

“We’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm and community support for both of their campaigns, even at this early stage,” Sheinberg said. “Fairfielders know that Mike has served our town exceptionally well these past eight years in office, and I think they’re excited to see him reelected along with a Selectman who shares his vision and will support his efforts. They will be a terrific team for Fairfield.”

Republicans, meanwhile, nominated State Rep. Brenda Kupchick for First Selectman, as well as Board of Finance chair Thomas Flynn for Selectman. Kupchick expressed gratitude for her nomination and highlighted her platform of progress.

“I’ve been humbled by the overwhelming support I’ve received throughout Fairfield these past few months,” Kupchick said. “The people of Fairfield are hungry for change… I’m ready to lead Fairfield with common sense for the future.”

Both committees are now ready to officially kick off the 2019 election cycle with candidates that their members are enthusiastic about.

“We’ve got many proven, experienced incumbents committed to continuing their great work, plus some new faces who are eager to bring fresh ideas and new energy to the table,” Sheinberg said of the Democratic slate.

“We feel great about our outlook this election cycle and feel it’s now more important than ever to elect candidates of strong character and high integrity,” Sheinberg added. “In these divisive times, I think voters are eager for elected officials who will represent and uphold their Democratic values and principles.”

Republican Town Committee Chair Jamie Millington expressed similar satisfaction with the Republican slate. “Our team is strongly united, and we look forward to presenting the people of Fairfield with positive choices in November,” Millington said. “Our candidates are focused on Fairfield, and we plan on running a campaign focused on the issues important to the people and devoid of any negativity.”

“We believe that is what the people of Fairfield want and deserve, and that is what we are committed to delivering,” Millington concluded.

Read Full Article