Fairfield police identify body in untimely death

FAIRFIELD — Police have identified Nancy K. Violette as the person found dead in a Riverside drive home on Saturday morning.

Capt. Robert Kalamaras said Violette, 54, was found during a welfare check on the residence.

The cause of death is currently undetermined pending the results of the autopsy and toxicology reports.

Kalamaras said it appears to be an isolated incident and stressed that there is “no danger to the surrounding neighborhood or its residents.”

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.