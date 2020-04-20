Search 
Tue Apr 21 2020

Tuesday, April 21 News
News

Fairfield police identify body in untimely death

By Josh LaBella|on 
    The Fairfield Police Department headquarters.

The Fairfield Police Department headquarters.

FAIRFIELD — Police have identified Nancy K. Violette as the person found dead in a Riverside drive home on Saturday morning.

Capt. Robert Kalamaras said Violette, 54, was found during a welfare check on the residence.

The cause of death is currently undetermined pending the results of the autopsy and toxicology reports.

Kalamaras said it appears to be an isolated incident and stressed that there is “no danger to the surrounding neighborhood or its residents.”

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

