Fairfield police looking for suspects in wallet theft

Fairfield, Conn., police are looking to identify these two suspects involved in a wallet theft from Shop Rite on Dec. 9, 2019.

FAIRFIELD — Town police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who they believe are linked to a wallet theft from a Shop Rite last month.

Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2019, a customer accidentally left his wallet at a checkout counter at Shop Rite at 1975 Black Rock Turnpike. The next customer in line, police said, stole it — and were caught on surveillance footage doing so.

Police shared video and photos of the suspects on Facebook late Friday night.

After the suspects took the wallet, police said, several fraudulent transactions were made using the victim’s credit cards.

The duo were believed to have been in the store together, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jordan Nadeau at 203-254-4605 or jnadeau@fairfieldct.org. Anonymous tips can be sent online at www.fpdct.com/tips or by texting “FPD” and the tip to 274637.