Suspect caught on surveillance footage linked to credit card thefts. Suspect caught on surveillance footage linked to credit card thefts. Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Fairfield police looking to ID alleged credit card thief 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Two credit cards were stolen were a locker at a town gym last month and police are asking for help identifying the suspect caught on surveillance footage.

Police said it happened sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on Dec, 16, 2019.

During that time frame, police said, the cards were taken out of a locked locker in The Edge in Fairfield.

“The male seen in this video was observed on video using these stolen cards at CVS, Stop & Shop and Marshall’s, all located in Fairfield,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Salgado at fsalgado@fairfieldct.org. Those with information are asked to reference case number 19-46128.

Anonymous tips can also be sent online at www.fpdct.com/tips or by texting FPD and the tip to 274637.