File photo of fingerprints provided by the Fairfield, Conn., Police Department. File photo of fingerprints provided by the Fairfield, Conn., Police Department. Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Police Department / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield police make fingerprinting changes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Effective Wednesday, town police are implementing some changes to the fingerprinting process for residents at the department.

The rate for fingerprinting will increase from $5 to $10. The department is also launching an online appointment and scheduling system for residents looking to be fingerprinted.

Users can access the system through the department’s website at www.fpdct.com/fingerprints.

For the near future, police said, the current fingerprinting schedule will remain. That schedule is currently Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Since the system is new, police will help and fingerprint those who come in without an online appointment during those hours for the month of May. But once June rolls in, only residents who make an appointment will be fingerprinted.

Any questions can be directed to the Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840.