Fairfield police offer free emergency supply kit classes

FAIRFIELD — The town police department is offering multiple opportunities for town youth to learn to build their own emergency supply kit during a free class.

The classes are being held from 10 a.m. to noon on July 9, July 16, July 30, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.

The free classes are open to rising fifth graders and will help them learn about emergency preparedness, including how to put together an emergency supply kit.

“Your child will enjoy an interactive and fun class about emergencies,” police said.

The classes will provide educational information to prepare for hurricanes, fires, floods and more. They will also build a supply kit that they’ll be able to take home. Police officers will also give the participants a tour of a police car and a fire truck.

Police said the classes are consider a drop-off event and parents are not required to stay. Classes are being held at the police station at 100 Reef Road.

Visit www.fpdct.com/step for more information.