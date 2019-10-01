A map of the proposed traffic study area. A map of the proposed traffic study area. Photo: Fairfield Post Road Circle Study Survey Photo: Fairfield Post Road Circle Study Survey Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield receives $375K grant for traffic circle study 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The town is developing strategies to make a busy intersection safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

Fairfield has received a $375,000 state grant to study the Post Road/Kings Highway Circle. This area, stretching from Shoreham Terrace to South Benson Road, includes the the area near McDonald’s, Stop & Shop and the Circle Diner.

The town said the study aims to address the area’s navigations difficulties. The circle, they said, sees over 20,000 vehicles a day and is especially frenzied at rush hour.

The study will look at creating safer pedestrian routes, improving infrastructure for bicycles and buses and linking downtown Fairfield with nearby neighborhoods, businesses and restaurants.

The project was spurred by a roadway safety audit conducted along Post Road in 2016, as well as years of public concern expressed in town forums and registered with the Engineering Department throug the town’s “Q Alert” system.

MetroCOG, the greater Bridgeport area’s regional planning agency chaired by First Selectman Mike Tetreau, is managing the study, along with assistance from planning consultant Fitzgerald and Halliday, Inc. and licensed environmental professional Tighe & Bond.

Tighe & Bond has also been contracted by the town to conduct soil sample and remediation projects at sites potentially affected by the contaminated Public Works pile.

Reached for comment Tuesday, Tetreau said Tighe & Bond’s work on this project is “totally independent” from their work on fill use.

The town is soliciting public input on the project through a survey on how users interact with the circle and common problems encountered there.

The survey’s results will be presented at a public workshop on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Penfield Pavilion. The workshop will also include a brief introduction to the project followed by small group discussions.

The study is expected to be completed by next fall.

