Fairfield resident charged with disorderly conduct

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Qasim Alassi, a 65-year-old Fairfield resident, with disorderly conduct for allegedly interfering with an emergency call following a domestic dispute.

At around 9:45 a.m. June 10, police arrested Alassi. According to police, Alassi and the victim were engaged in an argument in which the former pushed the victim and took their cell phone while they were trying to place an emergency call.

Qasim was given a June 11 court date and charged with disorderly conduct and interference with an emergency call. Qasim was released on a promise to appear with conditions on release.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com