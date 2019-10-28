A local resident has attempted to launch an ethics inquiry into Police Commissioner and RTC Chairman Jamie Millington. A local resident has attempted to launch an ethics inquiry into Police Commissioner and RTC Chairman Jamie Millington. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield resident lodges whistleblower complaint against RTC chairman 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A local whistleblowing effort has been met with procedural roadblocks and political questions.

Fairfield resident Lisa Winjum has been attempting to raise a conflict of interest complaint about Police Commissioner Jamie Millington. But she’s found herself tossed between town bodies, with the Ethics Commission not currently having enough members to address the issue.

In her complaint, Winjum questions whether Millington’s role as a Police Commission member, while also serving as chair of the Fairfield Republican Town Committee, a position he’s held since 2012, creates a conflict of interest. She alleges Millington could be using his position on the commission, which he has served on since 2016, to access information to be used for political gain.

Winjum developed this concern after seeing an anonymous whistleblower complaint submitted to the town’s reporting hotline, which she obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

The complainant, although not specifying Millington by name, wrote, “I heard that at the Board of Selectmen meeting on 9/18/19 a Fairfield town Police Commissioner provided information about a resident from a closed investigation. I am wondering if this is legal or ethical.”

Winjum believes this is referencing Millington’s public comment at the Sept. 18 Board of Selectmen meeting, where he discussed a 2009-11 state investigation into former superintendent of public works Scott Bartlett’s conduct. Millington discussed the specific charges resulting from the investigation, and alleged that a warrant for Bartlett’s arrest was never signed. He asked what First Selectman Mike Tetreau, a Democrat seeking re-election on Nov. 5, knew of that investigation.

Bartlett and others were arrested this summer as part of an ongoing criminal case.

Bartlett is accused of conspiring with Joseph Michelangelo, who served as the town’s public works director since 2012, and Jason Julian to allow Julian Enterprises to dump truck loads of contaminated waste into the town’s fill pile.

The documents Millington discussed are not subject to Freedom of Information disclosure, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice, which denied the Fairfield Citizen’s FOI request for them in August.

Reached for comment, Millington said there is no merit to Winjum’s ethics complaint, and that he believes initiating this investigation is a political attempt from the other side.

Winjum has previously sought elected office in Fairfield as a Democrat.

“There is nothing in the charter that prohibits me from serving on any board or commission, and when I spoke at the Board of Selectmen meeting, I spoke as a resident,” he said. “I, just like any other resident, can speak at any public meeting that I wish to.”

Winjum sought an ethics investigation out of concern about how Millington accessed this alleged report, whether he used Police Commission connections to improperly obtain it and whether it was shared for political gain in his capacity as RTC chairman.

