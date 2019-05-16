Tina Tison, marketing director for The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, was honored with the 2019 Tourism Volunteer of the Year Award on May 8 at the annual Connecticut Conference on Tourism in Hartford. With Tison are (from left): Randy Fiveash, director, Connecticut Office of Tourism; David Kooris, deputy commissioner, Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development; and Gov. Ned Lamont. less Tina Tison, marketing director for The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, was honored with the 2019 Tourism Volunteer of the Year Award on May 8 at the annual Connecticut Conference on Tourism in Hartford. With ... more Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Connecticut Office Of Tourism Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Connecticut Office Of Tourism Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield resident receives tourism volunteer award 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NORWALK — Tina Tison, marketing director for the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, is Connecticut Tourism’s 2019 volunteer of the year.

Tison, a Fairfield resident, was honored with the Tourism Volunteer of the Year Award on May 8 at the annual Connecticut Conference on Tourism, held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

The award recognizes Tison’s efforts on behalf of Connecticut tourism above and beyond her role as Aquarium marketing director. To the betterment of Connecticut’s tourism industry and the state’s economy, she served on then Gov.-elect Ned Lamont’s Arts, Culture and Tourism Transition Policy Committee, and currently is a member of the Speaker of the House of Representatives' Blue Ribbon Panel on Tourism and also the Connecticut Tourism Coalition.

In addition, Tison is on the marketing committees of the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), the national accrediting organization that sets the highest standards for animal care and guest safety.

“Volunteering takes time, but it’s time I’m enthusiastically willing to give because it benefits all of us,” Tison said. “It doesn’t just benefit me or The Maritime Aquarium. It benefits the city of Norwalk, and the entire state. I’m just so thankful to be able to merge my personal passion and my professional experience to highlight everything that Connecticut has to offer.”

As The Maritime Aquarium’s marketing director, Tison directs the marketing and communication efforts of Connecticut’s second-largest family attraction; an aquarium rated by TripAdvisor reviewers as one of the Top 20 aquariums in the U.S. and No. 1 in New England.

She joined the Aquarium in October 2016, coming from Media Storm, where she served as a managing director for 10 years. Previously, Tison held VP titles at both Grey Worldwide and Young & Rubicam in New York.