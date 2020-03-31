Geronimo restaurant in Fairfield. Geronimo restaurant in Fairfield. Photo: Randi Weiner Photo: Randi Weiner Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Fairfield restaurants struggle during coronavirus restrictions 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Town restaurants are laying off staff, seeing a steep cut in business and evaluating their futures day-to-day as the coronavirus pandemic runs into its third week in Connecticut.

Ermal Dido, the owner of Craft 260, a pub on the Post Road, said Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order to stop all dine-in services and only allow take-out and delivery at restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic has had an extremely detrimental effect on his business and that he worried his business would not survive without some form of governmental assistance.

“Our sales are probably at 10 to 20 percent of what they usually are,” Dido said, adding that in a regular week before COVID-19’s emergence, he would have about 600 customers. Now, he said, it’s down to around 100.

Dido said he laid off about a dozen staff, “most of my workers, which sucks for them as well.”

Paula O’Rourke, the owner of The Castle on Post, another pub on the Post Road, has cut back hours to try to stay solvent.

The restaurant has gone from being open seven days a week to only being open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And while Friday and Saturday have been fairly busy for them, Sunday has seen less business than they anticipated. She said they were taking an 80 percent cut to regular business.

“Obviously, we’ve had to lay people off and limit hours,” O’Rourke said, adding that she and her husband had to cut nine employees,which has left them with a skeleton crew. “The other thing that we’re concerned about is, although we are deemed a necessity, I feel like we are encouraging people to come, which I’ve been having a hard time wrestling with.”

O’Rourke said she worries for customers and her employees because they have stayed open during the pandemic. While some customers wear gloves, others do not and it can be hard to keep up with disinfecting the things customers use, like pens, when there is a rush.

“It’s a very stressful time to say the least,” she said. She also said the community has been amazing in supporting the business.

Stephanie McCool, the manager of Flipside Burgers and Bar, a Post Road restaurant, said they had to lay off almost the entire staff — 22 people. Michael Baffa, the owner, said they were doing around 5 percent of the business they usually do.

Baffa said it was costing him money to stay open and that he has been evaluating whether to do so on a day-to-day basis.

“I like to think I’m doing it to give people an alternative option for food,” Baffa said. “If you’re locked in your house for three or four weeks, it gets tiring.”

He said he and the remaining staff spend most of their downtime cleaning, adding, “If I go out of business, it’s going to be very clean.”

McCool said it was important for people to realize that many restaurants are staying open not to make money, but to give people options for their meals. She said if Flipside does close, it lowers its chances of reopening.

