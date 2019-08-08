Search 
Thu Aug 8 2019

Thursday, August 8 News
Fairfield schools ranked 9th in Connecticut

By Rachel Scharf | on
  Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Hearst Connecticut Media

    Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Hearst Connecticut Media
Fairfield school districts ranked in the top 10 in Connecticut.

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield school district recently ranked No. 9 overall in a list of the best districts in Connecticut for the 2019-20 school year.

The ranking came from data compiler Niche, which uses U.S. Department of Education data along with test scores, college data and ratings collected from Niche users.

Niche assigned each Connecticut school district a letter grade in the categories of academics, health and safety, teachers, diversity, college prep, clubs and activities, administration, sports, food and resources and facilities. Fairfield received an A+ grade.

Fairfield was also ranked third in best teachers, seventh best place to teach, 10th safest school district and 16th best school district for athletes in the state.

First Selectman Mike Tetreau was proud to hear of Fairfield’s ranking.

“Our community prides itself on our exceptional schools, which are one of the main reasons many families have made Fairfield their home,” Tetreau said in a news release. “This ranking is yet another indicator of Fairfield’s outstanding teachers and dedicated parents, school administrators and staff working together to ensure every student has a bright future.”

rscharf@hearstmediact.com

