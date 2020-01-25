Search 
Sun Jan 26 2020

Sunday, January 26 News
Fairfield students named to Dean’s List at University of Delaware

The following students from Fairfield were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Delaware for the Fall 2019 semester:

Serena Perillo, Kiera McNeil, Olivia Lauterbach, Clare Burns, Madeline Salveson, Olivia Porrazzo, Nicole Pierpont, Gabriella Zarlenga, Eliza Elliot, Elizabeth Haney, Samuel Rothman, Megan Damp, Heather Smith, Doug Baran, Samuel Koeck, Camryn Paulik, Grace Cogan, and Jessica Reilly.

To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

