Fairfield teen allegedly stole $140 from Home Depot

FAIRFIELD — Blake Cheney, an 18-year-old Fairfield resident, allegedly shoplifted $140 in goods from a local Home Depot, police said.

At around 1:50 p.m. May 15, police responded to a report of a shoplift attempt at the Home Depot on Kings Highway Cut-Off. According to a police report, loss prevention spotted Cheney while wearing a backpack with dry erase paint, tool batteries and a DeWalt level, with a total value of $140.

Cheney was charged with larceny, issued a May 30 court date and released on a promise to appear.

