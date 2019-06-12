The Hot Club of Black Rock will perform on Make Music Day. The Hot Club of Black Rock will perform on Make Music Day. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield to join ‘Make Music Day’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community and Economic Development announced that on Friday, June 21, Fairfield will participate for the second time in the annual Make Music Day.

Make Music Day began 37 years ago in France and is an opportunity for musicians of any skill level to make free music for their friends and neighbors. This year Fairfield joins other Connecticut towns with over 250 musical events statewide.

The celebration in Fairfield will feature musicians of all different genres in many locations around town, including Jennings Beach and the Sherman Green Gazebo. As part of the goal to make music accessible to all, Make Music Day is completely free for all attendees.

Confirmed musicians include Chris Kingsley, who will perform at the Sherman Green Gazebo from 4-5 p.m. playing solo acoustic folk, acoustic rock, country and originals. Chris Kingsley plays light mellow tunes from the 60’s & 70’s that you can sing along to. Billy Ruegger, with his warm, inviting voice reminiscent of James Taylor’s, performs from 3-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library and again at Sherman Green from 5-6 p.m.

The Hot Club of Black Rock plays hot swing, or jazz manouche, the kind of jazz that was popular in Paris in the 1920s and 1930s. They will play at Jennings Beach from 6-7 p.m., then again at the Sherman Green Gazebo from 8-9 p.m. Eleven Steps Shy will perform original and cover rock and roll music at the Gazebo from 7-8 p.m.

Additional performers include: Bassinova from 3:30-4 p.m. at Jennings Beach, Kieran Brown from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Olive My Stuff, 39 Sanford Street, Mark Pires 3-4 p.m. at Sherman Green Gazebo, S.G. Carlson from 4:50-5:30 p.m., at a residential home at 494 Harbor Road, Takeshi Sergel 6-6:45 p.m. also at 494 Harbor Road, and KidSistr from 6-7 p.m. at the Sherman Green Gazebo and 8-9 p.m. at 494 Harbor Road.

More acts and performers are expected to be added to the lineup. For full events details and more information about the musicians, please visit http://www.makemusicday.org/fairfield/.

Make Music Day is being presented locally by the Fairfield Theatre Company in conjunction with the Town of Fairfield’s Department of Community and Economic Development.

For a complete list of performances and venues, please visit http://www.makemusicday.org/fairfield/listings/2019/locations/ or contact Louisa Heumann at loubaurheumann@sbcglobal.net.

Make Music Day began in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, which means both “festival of music” and “make music.” Every year it is held worldwide on June 21, the summer solstice and the longest day of the year. Since this music holiday was established 37 years ago, more than 800 cities in 120 countries have joined in including over 70 communities in the United States.