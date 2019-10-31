Ksenia Casale. Ksenia Casale. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield woman charged with DUI 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Ksenia Casale, 22-year-old Fairfield woman, was arrested on warrant for allegedly driving under the influence in July.

Around 9 p.m. on July 31, police received a report that a car traveling south on Tunxis Hill Road had collided into the rear of another vehicle near the entrance to Stop & Shop. Both cars sustained heavy damage.

After submitting a search and seizure warrant, officers obtained the medical records of the first car’s driver, Ksenia Casale, who had been transported to St. Vincent’s hospital shortly after the crash.

Records revealed the presence of cannabinoids and benzodiazapines, as well as her blood alcohol content of 0.24.

On Oct. 25, Casale was arrested on warrant and charged with driving under the influence, following too closely and assaulting emergency personnel. She was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

