Fri Mar 29 2019

Friday, March 29 News
News

Fairfield woman charged with violating protective order

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Hanna Kyrylenko, a 24-year-old Fairfield resident, was charged with violating a protective order hours after the order was placed, Fairfield police said.

At 3:15 p.m. on March 25, police responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Norwegian Woods Road between Kyrylenko and her husband. Kyrylenko was released on a promise to appear in court the following day and a protective order was issued.

At around 5 p.m. that same day, officers responded to a report of a verbal argument at Brookside Drive between Kyrylenko and her husband. Police said a no-contact protective order set earlier that day had been violated and subsequently arrested Kyrylenko.

Kyrylenko posted $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

