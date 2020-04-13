Jim Ercolani Jim Ercolani Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfielder survives coronavirus; his father wasn’t as lucky 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Everybody is talking about the coronavirus, but few have had the remarkable direct experiences stemming from it that this Fairfield native has.

Jim Ercolani not only went through 12 intense days of being homebound in Fairfield with COVID-19 himself, but also lost his father, James Ercolani, to the virus in the same week.

“I never had anything like this ever in my life,” Jim Ercolani, a fourth generation Fairfield resident., said of the illness.

“I’ve had flus before but this was ongoing,” he said. “It went on for 12 days. I had no energy. I couldn’t get out of bed.”

For the past year or so Ercolani, a Manhattan-based real estate agent, had been living back at home with his father, following the death of his mother in 2018.

“My father was 85 with diabetes,” he said of the 1956 Fairfield University graduate, who remained a devoted Stags supporter throughout his life, “so he had underlying conditions.”

He described his father as a popular and gregarious man, a retired banker who still maintained a good support network, as well as close ties with his family and St. Thomas Church, where he was a longtime active member.

On Monday, March 16, Jim Ercolani was in Manhattan showing apartments when he first realized he felt ill.

“I felt achy on the Metro-North going home,” he said, “and then I had a low-grade fever that went high-grade throughout that night.”

That next morning, he knew he was pretty ill, suffering from a fever that was topping out just under 104.

He admitted that he had not been informed about precautions going into the illness, and didn’t even immediately realize what was wrong.

“I didn’t really fully understand the Corona,” he said. “I’d been playing stupid and not really paying attention to the news.”

After he had just started to learn more details about the current situation that week, he finally took a trip to the grocer to get some supplies. It made a stark impression on him.

“I went to Whole Foods in Fairfield and people were fighting over food,” he said. “Two women were going at it.”

“One woman took every one of the frozen meals,” he said, with the other, also apparently a young mother, raising objections.

“I never saw people fight over frozen meals,” he said, watching one hit the other on the arm, and a very brief but shocking scuffle exploding and then quickly dissipating.

That next day after returning on the train, Ercolani’s father informed him that it looked like he too was getting sick.

“He said, ‘I think I have what you have,’” he remembered.

The following day, Wednesday, Ercolani went into New York, where he got a COVID-19 test at Lenox Hill Hospital.

“They were very efficient,” he said, bringing him to an isolated room, where he was kept comfortable for about two hours before testing was completed.

Read Full Article