Fairfielders ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’

Helping carry the banner at Saturday's Walk are from left, State Rep. Cristin McCarthy-Vahey; First Selectman Mike Tetreau; State Rep. Brenda Kupchick; John Hamilton; State Sen. Tony Hwang and Deb Greenwood.

FAIRFIELD — The seventh annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event shut down the Post Road in downtown Fairfield Saturday morning as more than a thousand supporters marched in an effort to raise awareness and show support for those affected by sexual abuse and violence.

Rainy skies turned blue as supporters, whose numbers continue to grow each year, gathered in full force at the Fairfield train station off Mill Plain Road for the 9 a.m kickoff.

This event raises awareness and also vital funds for the Center for Family Justice. “We are excited to be here at our seventh Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event,” said event host Debra Greenwood, President/CEO at the Center for Family Justice. “We have a wonderful turnout of high school students, college students, community leaders, police enforcement and a lot of our state and local leadership.”

The Center for Family Justice, Inc. brings all domestic, sexual and child abuse services (crisis intervention, police, prosecutors, civil/legal providers, and counseling) under one roof at its headquarters in Bridgeport. “Together,” it states, “we work to break the violence by helping those in crisis restore their lives. The Center has for 12 decades provided free, confidential, bilingual crisis services in Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull. It is the comprehensive services our partners are providing that are streamlining the road to healing and self-sufficiency.”

State Sen. Tony Hwang, an event speaker said, “Walk a Mile is an annual reminder for men to champion the fight against domestic violence. It was also impressive to see participants from all ages and genders embrace the call to end violence. I was especially encouraged to see students from local colleges and high schools join in the awareness walk. These men will lead by example future changes on societal norms and expectation for the better.”

The Center for Family Justice White Ribbon Task Force, a group of men committed to ending gender-based violence; highlight their show of support and solidarity with victims and survivors, by walking the mile from the train station to Town Hall along the Post Road, literally in her shoes — high heeled women’s shoes (many of which are red).

Joining Greenwood were many additional notable supporters including event chair, former Fairfield police chief, Director of Public Safety & Government Affairs at Sacred Heart University Gary MacNamara. “Your presence is your impact, we want to give everybody here a round of applause today,” said MacNamara. “Our message is pretty simple; it’s that we as specifically men and boys can help prevent sexual assault and sexual violence against women. It’s a pretty clear message which we are sending to the community today in and around Fairfield. This group works hard to send that message. Thank you all for coming.”

