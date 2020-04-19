Search 
Monday, April 20 News
News

Fairfielders thankful for spring blossoms

By Jarret Liotta 
  • Coreen Pace, owner of Coreen's Bridge Floral in Greenfield Hill hopes to spread some color during a somewhat dark time, seen here on on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta / ©Jarret Liotta 2020

FAIRFIELD — Given the restrictions stemming from COVID-19, it may not be likely that the Greenfield Hill Congregational Church will have the opportunity next month to celebrate its 85th year of the Dogwood Festival.

Still, with spring beginning to blossom — and several local gardening and floral establishments open for business — the bucolic beauty of this special season still has the promise to spread some sunny visions and pretty scents throughout the town.

With limited retail available, while people continued their myriad market runs and patronized those food establishments that have remained open, on Saturday many also made a point of thinking about their gardens.

Several businesses, which, unlike in some other states, remain essential operations in Connecticut, including some popular mainstays in the Greenfield Hill area, saw many customers coming by to start bringing some of that springtime joy home to grow.

