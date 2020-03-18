Fairfielders to hold 2nd food drive Sunday for those affected by COVID-19

FAIRFIELD — In response to COVID-19 and the immense need for household and food supplies, a group of Fairfield concerned citizens will hold a second food drive on Sunday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot of First Church Congregational on 148 Beach Road in Fairfield. Fairfield residents Helene Daly, Heather Dubrosky and Alexis Harrison held an initial food drive on March 15 and collected over 60 bags of groceries to help the community in need during the pandemic.

Toiletries, diapers and formula, non-perishable foods and cleaning products will be collected and will be donated to Operation Hope’s food pantry. Gift certificates to local grocery stores will also be collected.

Given the need for social distancing, those who want to donate items, can pull up in the parking lot (orange cones will denote a designated lane) and volunteers will unload the donations from people’s vehicles. Organizers urge people to remain in their cars during the drop-off. Food drive volunteers will also be wearing gloves and taking precautions to remain safe and healthy.

For more information, call (203) 556-2546 or email FFLDFoodDrive@outlook.com.