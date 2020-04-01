Fairfielders to hold gift card drive

FAIRFIELD — In response to COVID-19 and the need to help at-risk individuals with basic necessities, a group of Fairfield concerned citizens will hold a fourth drive on Sunday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road. This week, volunteers will be collecting gift cards to local grocery stores including Stop & Shop and ShopRite. Food donations will also be accepted such as cereal, boxed milk, jelly, peanutbutter, canned soup, stews and chili, toiletries and cleaning products.

Given the need for social distancing, those who want to donate gift cards can pull up and dispense grocery cards into bins. In addition, grocery carts are available on-site where people can place food donations. Volunteers on-site will be wearing gloves and taking safety precautions.

All proceeds will go directly to the Operation Hope Food pantry which is volunteer-run and assists families in meeting their basic food needs and items that Food Stamps do not cover like diapers and toilet paper. If you wish to donate in the comfort of your home, please go to: https://operationhopect.org/donate/

The community food drive was created by three Fairfield women, Helene Daly, Heather Dubrowsky and Alexis Harrison in early March after they asked themselves how they could help their town during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their initial drive was created in just 48 hours and in a short period, they collected over 60 bags of groceries for the Operation Hope food pantry and others in need. You can visit their Facebook page at: Neighbors Helping Neighbors - Fairfield & Southport.

For more information, call (203) 556-2546 or email FFLDFoodDrive@outlook.com.