Dahlia Kuye, 2, of Trumbull, left, and her sister Violet, 6, do some artwork at the Easton Community Center's Family Octoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Easton, Conn. Dahlia Kuye, 2, of Trumbull, left, and her sister Violet, 6, do some artwork at the Easton Community Center's Family Octoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Easton, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Family Octoberfest in Easton 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Area residents enjoyed something a little different Saturday — and had a chance to explore one of the town’s best offerings — when the Easton Community Center hosted its first Family Octoberfest.

A gym full of games and bounce-house activities was combined with live music, dance, outdoor games and food trucks.

“Everyone’s enjoying the variety,” said Joel Silkoff, facility director. “There’s something for everyone.”

And he said they hoped visitors saw that was so throughout the year. Along with a range of activities and events offered for all ages, he noted there is also after-school care available through the center, as well as many opportunities for preschoolers and school-age kids, including a range of sports activities, movement, dance and even rock climbing.

“It’s just a fun fall event for families to come down and enjoy the resources we have,” Silkoff said.

“This is our first one, actually,” said Casey Jadach, childcare coordinator, “and it’s a good turnout.”