Farnen hosts legislative coffee hour

FAIRFIELD- On the evening of Feb. 6, evening, State Rep. Brian Farnen hosted his first of many legislative coffee hours in the Fairfield University Bookstore at the Starbucks.

During the meet and greet with interested constituents, Farnen listened to approximately a dozen residents share their concerns on a variety of issues. The issues discussed included the issue of improving Connecticut’s transportation and the possibility of tolls on highway bridges, broadband access, the state’s fiscal health and the need for structural financial reform, Fairfield’s share of state education dollars, and the state’s pension obligations to teachers and state employees. Finally, the other item discussed was the issue of mandatory vaccinations.

Farnen said, “As we begin the sprint of a three-month session, meetings like this are important to prepare us for votes on the key issues that come before me. This evening’s discussion was excellent and very informative, we covered a number of key hot button topics and got a lot of thoughtful ideas.”

Farnen plans to hold two coffee hours a month at the Starbucks, one in the evening on the First Thursday every month, and one in the morning on the third Thursday every month. Check www.RepFarnen.com for the times and dates of the coffee hours.