Farnen sworn in as Fairfield state legislator

HARTFORD — Brian Farnen was sworn in to the Connecticut General Assembly Tuesday, representing the 132nd District, which covers Fairfield and Southport.

Farnen, a Republican, was elected to fill the seat vacated by now Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick during a special election on Jan. 14.

“I’m excited the people of Fairfield and Southport put their trust in me to represent them in Hartford,” Farnen said. “Our work is only beginning; the challenges we face as a state are great and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. We need to fix our transportation infrastructure, ensure that our schools remain world-class, create a strong Connecticut economy that is business-friendly and start to rein in state spending so we can lower the tax burden on working families and those on a fixed income."

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides said, “This race was an important victory; our Republican message of smaller government, lower taxes and restoring trust in Hartford resonated with voters and will bring momentum during the coming legislative session and beyond to the fall elections.’’

Farnen was joined by his wife Kimberly and his two children during his official swearing-in by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill in the House of Representatives,

Farnen won the Jan. 14 special election with 2,460 votes, while Democrat Jennifer Leeper received 2,378 votes.

The Republican victory, combined with Democrats holding on to a seat in another special election in eastern Connecticut, means no change in the Democratic legislative majority.

Democratic leaders said Kupchick’s enthusiastic campaigning for Farnan was likely the difference in the race.

Farnen ran on a platform of bringing jobs to Connecticut — citing his work as general counsel for the Connecticut Green Bank. He said he wanted to work across the aisle to find compromise among Republicans and Democrats.

The 2020 Legislative Session begins on Feb. 5.