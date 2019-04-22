Panelists, including Moderator Asha Rangappa at far left, at "The F Word: Feminism" talk at Fairfield University on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Panelists, including Moderator Asha Rangappa at far left, at "The F Word: Feminism" talk at Fairfield University on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Feminism forum promotes message of inclusivity 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — “The F Word: Feminism” — and what it means to different generations of women — was the topic of a conversation forum at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts on Wednesday night.

Hosted by Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame, a New Haven-based nonprofit that does educational outreach honoring the achievements of women, the event brought together women from each of four noted generations — a baby boomer, a Generation X’er, a millennial, and one from Generation Z — to share their opinions, observations and experiences around the concept of feminism in 2019.

“For some of us this word might be a cry, for other it might be a dirty word,” said Sarah Lubarksy, CWHF executive director, noting elementary-age boys will often call female classmates feminists as a derogatory insult.

“I’m an uber, unapologetic feminist,” said Vida Samuel, a University of Connecticut professor representing Gen X. “I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t.”

“As a society, we have a responsibility to call it out,” she said, noting that oppressions based on gender are still very common and need to continually be brought to light.

“Progress is not won and done,” she said, but needs regular “tending to insure its enduring survival.”

She said that was particularly true in the 21st century, as a sort of amnesia and denial in the collective societal conscience keeps feminism as “the F word.”

Baby boomer Elizabeth Austin, a Bridgeport finance attorney, said growing up at a time when efforts toward women’s rights were so prevalent, she assumed it was a foregone conclusion that things had changed by the time she entered the workforce.

It wasn’t true.

“When I had my first job as a lawyer ... I was so surprised that there was such a gender bias that still existed,” she said, noting on average women still only make 78 cents to each male’s one dollar in salary.

“Making them listen to me was almost impossible,” she said, often being the only woman in an all-male, all-white courtroom.

“I would be in meetings and called ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey’ ... and I would be asked to make coffee. ... There just simply wasn’t an acceptance,” she said. “I’m happy to say things have changed, but it’s still not where it should be. We have a long way to go.”

Amarilis Pullen, a portfolio manager for a New York City-based nonprofit, said as a millennial, her contemporaries think very differently about gender, largely owing to LGBTQ social advancements.

“That changes how we look at gender and that changes also how we look at feminism,” she said. “A man can be a feminist, and we need to teach men that it’s about realizing gender equality.”

Read Full Article