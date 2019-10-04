Andros Diner passed a reinspection on Sept. 26. Andros Diner passed a reinspection on Sept. 26. Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Five Fairfield restaurants fail September health inspections 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Five local eating establishments failed their September health inspections on deductions including improper temperatures, faulty storage and missing sinks.

Andros Diner, Wafu Asian Bistro and Milk Plus Deli all passed reinspections after initially failing inspections early in the month. Testo’s Pizzeria and Señor Salsa are both slated for reinspections later this month afer initial failures.

Establishments fail health inspections when they receive scores under 80 of 100 possible points or receive a single four-point deduction. Reinspections are typically carried out two weeks after the report is filed.

Andros Diner, located at 651 Villa Ave., failed a Sept. 9 inspection with a score of 53. The largest deductions were given for using dented cans, storing chicken at too high a temperature, keeping chemicals in unlabeled bottles close to food and not having a hand sink in the main line.

Andros passed a reinspection on Sept. 26 with a score of 87.

Wafu Asian Bistro, located at 3671 Post Rd., failed a Sept. 9 inspection with a score of 67. The greatest deductions were given for sushi rice that was kept too long and improperly stored and a lack of soap or paper towels at any sinks.

Wafu passed a reinspection on Sept. 27 with a score of 90.

Milk Plus Deli at 170 Post Rd. failed a Sept. 16 health inspection with a passing score of 92, but a single four-point deduction for a broken hand sink. The restaurant passed a reinspection on Oct. 2 with a score of 96.

The 1023 Brooklawn Ave. location of Testo’s Pizzeria failed a Sept. 18 inspection with a score of 89, but a single four-point deduction for storing cream at too high a temperature.

Señor Salsa at 580 Post Rd. failed its Sept. 26 inspection with a rating of 74. The highest deductions were given for storing tomatoes and chicken at too high temperatures and not labeling spray bottles.

Testo’s and Señor Salsa are both slated for reinspection later this month.

Managers from the five restaurants were either unavailable or declined to comment on the inspections as of press time.

