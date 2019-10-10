An area at the far end of Fairfield Beach Road in 2017. An area at the far end of Fairfield Beach Road in 2017. Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Flooding expected on Fairfield Beach Road 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Public safety officials are warning of possible flooding on Fairfield Beach Road Thursday and Friday.

As an offshore nor’easter brings expected high tides to the southeastern Connecticut coast, Fairfield’s Emergency Management Team issued a CodeRed message to the beach area.

Flooding is most likely on low-lying Fairfield Beach Road, which dips below sea level at certain points, according to Deputy Fire Chief Kyran Dunn.

Officials are recommending that Beach Road residents move their cars to higher ground. The Police Department has lifted parking restrictions in Veterans Park for the duration of the storm to provide alternative parking options.

The alert is standard storm procedure for Fairfield Beach Road, Dunn said. While long-time residents may know to stay away from low-lying areas of the road during storms, flooding might come as a surprise to Fairfield University students who’ve just moved to the street for the year.

“For the numerous college students who are transitory, there’s no institutional memory, so we try to re-issue it each time,” Dunn explained. “It’s really precautionary.”

The Emergency Management Team notified Fairfield University of the flood advisory so they can also issue a message to Beach Road student residents through the University’s emergency notification system, StagAlert.

The National Weather Service says the strong coastal storm will bring rain and winds, especially along the shoreline. After light spotty showers early Thursday, a period of steady rain is expected for much of the area Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been put in place for southern New Haven and Fairfield counties from 9 p.m. Thursday to noon on Friday.

“One to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, resulting in shallow flooding,” the National Weather Service said. “There is a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low-lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.”

