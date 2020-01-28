Adults and kids enjoyed the food at Taste of Fairfield Winterfest. Adults and kids enjoyed the food at Taste of Fairfield Winterfest. Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Food lovers gather at Taste of Fairfield Winterfest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The 3rd Annual Taste of Fairfield WinterFest 2020 drew hundreds of community members while allowing dozens of local eateries an opportunity to showcase their offerings.

The popular annual event, held at Brooklawn Country Club, 500 Algonquin Road, Sunday afternoon, enticed nearly 500 of the Town of Fairfield’s foodies, more than two dozen participating businesses and restaurants, and dozens of talented chefs who showcased their food and spirited cocktails. “We really enjoy bringing people together in the community to celebrate our great local food, drink and businesses,” said Geoffrey Morris, TownVibe Publisher.

“Kudos to amazing Fairfield residents Robin Hoik Phillips and Camille Sardella Giacomazza and Fairfield Magazine for their efforts planning a fun event for our community showcasing Fairfield’s amazing restaurants,” said Fairfield’s First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

Robin Phillips of TownVibe said, “We wanted to join forces with Brooklawn Country Club and showcase the amazing space but also highlight the work that Operation Hope does in town so that was kind of the idea that brought the event together and also to highlight all these great local restaurants. It’s the Sunday without football so we thought it would be a great time to bring people out.”

“We have nothing but the best,” said participant Frank Lanzo of Nordic Fish. “We try to get the best fish, all high end products, Fairfield had a big void for a fish market and it’s working out wonderfully.”

“We opened 10 years ago, it’s been a great run, we are a Fairfield family and we love being a part of the town,” said Patrick Tennaro, owner and chef of Old Post Tavern. “We came today to showcase what Old Post Tavern is and what food we produce.”

New to the Town of Fairfield, BD Provisions also participated. Co-owner Tara DiPippa said, “We are a zero and low waste bulk food store. Everything that we sell is sold by the pound so our customers can take as much or as little as they want. We aim to reduce packaging waste wherever we can, so we have about 250 foods in bulk that consumers can take home in their own packages, really not creating any packaging waste. We have been in our Brick Walk (1215 Post Road) location for about four months and about a year and a half in our Newtown location. We thought this event would be a great way to bring some of our best items for the participants to taste.”

Kali Emmanouil brought samplings of their new line of artisan strained yogurt called Stani Dairy and said, “We are happy to be a part of the event, our product is relatively new and we feel this program has been wonderful to meet a lot of people and to introduce our product.”

In addition to fine and comfort cuisine, craft cocktails, wine, craft beer, and plenty of sweet treats, family fun activities prevailed throughout the event and included bowling in the club’s four-lane alley, performances by comedians from the Fairfield Comedy Club, and an interactive kids craft area sponsored by AR Workshop.

