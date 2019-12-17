Foundation awards $56,000 in 2019 grants

FAIRFIELD — The John Patrick Flanagan Foundation (JPFF), a charitable foundation established to help vulnerable children and families of Connecticut, announced that it has awarded more than $56,000 in grants for 2019 to local organizations. The grants were awarded to 12 Fairfield or Bridgeport-based charities including the Connecticut Audubon Society, Wakeman Boys & Girls Club’s Smilow-Burroughs Clubhouse, Circle of Care, Hall Neighborhood House, Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Mikey’s Way, New Beginnings Family Academy, the High School Scholarship Foundation of Fairfield, and one in Stamford, the Peace Youth Foundation.

“In 2019 we received a record number of grant applications and it was so hard to choose from all of the amazing programs that are helping children in need in our community,” commented Bridget Flanagan, JPFF Board member. “We are grateful to those who have supported the JPFF over the years, enabling us to award an all-time high $56,000 in grants this year, and we look forward to continuing to support programs like these in the years ahead.”

The grant allocations are as follows:

· CT Audubon Society Center at Fairfield ($12,000) - to fund the cost for the “JPFF Trailblazers Program,” which enters its eighth year of existence, providing Bridgeport public school students with transportation to the Nature Center for field trips. Since its inception almost 7,500 students have participated in the Trailblazers program.

· Circle of Care ($8,000) - to support their Lifeline Emergency Fund, a financial assistance program aimed at alleviating some of the financial difficulties many families experience when their children are undergoing treatment for cancer.

· Hall Neighborhood House ($7,500) - to support after school programs for kids on the East Side of Bridgeport that emphasize positive character development through social and emotional learning.

· Bridgeport Rescue Mission ($5,000) - to support its Guesthouse for abused and impoverished women, many of whom are trying to support their children.

· Mikey’s Way foundation ($2,000) - to support the charity’s mission (named in memory of 16 year-old Mikey Friedman, who also passed away in 2008) to provide interactive, handheld electronics to sick children in the hospital as a way to escape the fear, boredom and isolation of their hospital beds.

· The Caroline House ($2,000) - for their Mother and Child Literacy Program, including ESL and life skills classes for women.

· United in Hope Scholarship Fund ($5,000) - to provide college tuition assistance to high school graduates who have lost a parent to cancer. This grant is jointly supported by the Chad A. Jacobs Memorial Foundation.

· Wakeman Boys & Girls Club’s Smilow-Burroughs Clubhouse in Bridgeport ($5,000) - to support their fitness and nutrition program, FitFutures, an after-school program that serves 150 members annually educating them on healthy eating habits, improved physical activity and the positive effects of healthy eating and exercise.

