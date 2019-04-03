Four Star Navy Admiral James Stavridis at Fairfield University Monday. Four Star Navy Admiral James Stavridis at Fairfield University Monday. Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Four Star Admiral lectures on leadership challenges in 21st century 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts hosted Four Star Navy Admiral James Stavridis Monday. Stavridis addressed “21st Century Leadership: Challenges and Opportunities” as part of the Dolan Lecture Series.

Stavridis explained key tools he believes all leaders need in order to help them succeed in the 21st century. He drew upon knowledge from his own leadership experiences spanning nearly four decades, using examples related to cyber security, terrorism, Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan, and the environment.

“I am talking tonight at the Dolan Lecture about 21st century leadership, not 19th century, not 20th century,” Stavridis said. “Leadership in this 21st century is fundamentally different because of transparency, because of the speed and acceleration of events, because of a globally interconnected society. I think leaders today have to focus on innovation, adapting to change because everything happens so quickly, and they have to focus on communication strategically, how are they going to move their messages in this vast wilderness of the social networks. They need to focus above all on collaboration, on building teams — no one of us is as smart as all of us working together. That’s the message I’m trying to move across tonight.”

Key leadership tools Stavridis suggests are, “communication, innovation and collaboration, but all of that has to rest on a base line of integrity and value and all of that is enabled by education. When I put it all together for a leader - it’s your integrity and your value set, your ability to use your education and continue your education and then to reach for these three tools I have described, they’re critical.”

The military has been a lifelong way of living for Stavridis. “I am a native Floridian and grew up in a military family,” he explained. “I went off to the Naval Academy and had a long career in the Navy culminating in becoming the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO. My father was in the Marine Corps and so we always had a proclivity for the ocean and the sea and when I went to Annapolis I decided instead of the Marine Corps, Id become a Navy Destroyer sailor, which means serving in destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.”

Stavridis spent 37 years in the Navy. Among numerous notable commands, Stavridis spent four years as the 16th Supreme Allied Commander at NATO, overseeing operations in Afghanistan, Libya, the Balkans and piracy off the coast of Africa. He also commanded the US Southern Command in Miami, charged with military operations through Latin America and is the longest serving combat commander in recent US history.

“Three things that have helped me in life, all of which I’ve gotten from my parents, are number one - stay physically fit and work out. Its gives you more energy and gives you more longevity, social connection with people and it makes you a part of something bigger than just yourself.”

