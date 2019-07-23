The concerts will take place on the patio of the Fairfield Museum. The concerts will take place on the patio of the Fairfield Museum. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Free ‘Jazz Fridays!’ at Fairfield Museum in August 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Fairfield Museum has announced its summer concert series, Jazz Fridays! Free performances will be held every Friday in August from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the patio of the Museum, located at 370 Beach Road. This concert series features talented regional jazz artists and ensembles.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, and chairs or blankets. The concerts will take place rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, the performances will move indoors. Jazz Fridays is sponsored by Bank of America and the Connecticut Office of the Arts, with thanks to Alan and Sylvia Neigher and WPKN.

This is the schedule for the month of August:

Aug. 2 — Open Field Runner featuring Brian Torff

Aug. 9 — Jim Clark Quartet plays The Greatest Jazz Saxophonists You’ve Never Heard Of

Aug. 16 — Nicole Pasternak Trio featuring Ralph Lalama and Michael Coppola

Aug. 23 — Jen Durkin and her jazz ensemble comprised of members of her band “The Business”

Aug. 30 — Chris Coogan Quartet

Brian Torff has performed with George Shearing, Frank Sinatra, Stephane Grappelli, Marian McPartland, Oliver Nelson, Mary Lou Williams, the Django Reinhart All-Stars, Tony Bennett, Cleo Laine and the Thad Jones- Mel Lewis Orchestra. In 2008, Torff was named Artist of the Year by the Fairfield Arts Council.

In this show, saxophonist Jim Clark shines the spotlight on lesser-known masters of the jazz saxophone, whose brilliant performances may have been overlooked due to the public’s focus on their megastar contemporaries - Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Cannonball Adderley and Stan Getz.

Vocalist Nicole Pasternak has built an appreciative audience in the Northeast and beyond with her honest, swinging voice and effortless attitude. Inspired by singers like Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Billie Holiday, Rosemary Clooney and Anita O’Day, she shines on traditional Swing songs, renders heartfelt ballads, is a natural improviser and performs her own compositions, as well.

Jen Durkin is a Fairfield-based vocalist who got her start attending Berklee College of Music and then moving to New York City, where she studied a broad range of musical styles,from gospel, jazz, blues and funk. Chris Coogan has spent a lifetime astounding audiences with his jazz and gospel music. The N.Y Times calls him “a masterful pianist.” Winner of the John Lennon Song Writing Competition, he has recorded 8 CDS featuring his original jazz and gospel music.

Bank of America customers are invited to stay after each performance for conversation and a beverage courtesy of Bank of America.

For more information about the artists and the Jazz Fridays concert series visit Fairfieldhistory.org.