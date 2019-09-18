Author Wendy Walker at the Friends of the Library meeting. Author Wendy Walker at the Friends of the Library meeting. Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Kendra Wingate / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Friends of Fairfield Library host author Wendy Walker 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Friends of the Fairfield Public Library held their annual membership meeting celebrating the installation of the 2019-2020 officers with a special guest author and book signing event.

The Friends of the Library have a mission to enhance the partnership between the Fairfield Public Library and the community, while advocating for quality library services benefitting Fairfield residents. One such service includes promoting the use and enjoyment of the library as a center for lifelong learning and a community hub and another support services, programs and frequent community events such as author appearances and book signings.

“Friends President Jacqui Coghlan presented a $10,000 check to the Town Librarian, Helene Murtha, to fund the Library’s Museum Pass Program for the year, and the proposed slate of 2019-2020 Board of Directors was voted on unanimously,” said Danielle Sharp, Director of Development.

Immediately following the meeting, accomplished guest speaker, Author Wendy Walker stepped up to the podium presenting her latest hit novel, “The Night Before” which was released in May 2019 and follows “All Is Not Forgotten,” (2016) and “Emma in the Night,” (2017).

Sharp contiued, “We are delighted to welcome Wendy Walker back to Fairfield to talk about her new book, ‘The Night Before.’ The book has been described as a ‘dazzling hall of mirrors,’ and a ‘hair-raising chiller,’ ‘twisty’ and ‘tightly coiled and perfectly plotted.’ Wendy is such a dynamic speaker. Wendy was our guest at the annual meeting in 2016 when her first psychological thriller, ‘All is Not Forgotten,’ was published. Fairfield University Bookstore is with us tonight selling copies of Wendy’s books.”

Walker earned her J.D. magna cum laude at Georgetown University, her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from Brown University and attended The London School of Economics and Political Science as part of her undergraduate studies. Prior to her legal career, Walker was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs and began her writing career (while at home raising her three sons) writing women’s fiction before deciding to change her genre and write psychological thrillers.

“The initial concept for the book really came from the deception that is inherent in internet dating and app dating,” explained Walker. “I wanted to somehow capture in this book this feeling of deception, it’s so intimate, when you are in a dating environment, and we expect some deception — they lie about their height or posted an old picture and there’s disappointment when you meet someone when they aren’t what they said they are, but then there are the deeper levels when people lie about meeting married, they lie about their situation with their former spouse or with their children or their job or even who they really are, at their core.”

Read Full Article