Girl Scout from Fairfield earns Gold Award

Girl Scout Margaret Dean of Fairfield has earned the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting. She was recognized at the organization’s Gold Award Celebration on June 2 at Cascades in Hamden.

The Girl Scout Gold Award requires Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 to spend at least 80 hours researching issues, assessing community needs and resources, building a team, and making a sustainable impact in the community. A Gold Award Girl Scout’s accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart as a community leader. Nationally, only 6 percent of older Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award.

To give senior citizens in her community a large-group event to look forward to, Margaret organized the Senior Prom at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in May 2018. Her background in dance helped her to plan and execute a ballroom event. With the help of volunteers both before and during the event, plus a few preparatory dance classes, she was able to bring a number of participants together and create a long-lasting happy memory. Margaret graduated from Fairfield Ludlowe High School last year.

“I am so proud of all of our Gold Award Girl Scouts for taking the lead and spending over 80+ hours solving real problems in their communities,” said Mary Barneby, CEO, Girl Scouts of Connecticut. “Nationally, less than 6 percent of girls earn the highest award in Girl Scouting. By earning this award, Girl Scouts set themselves apart as leaders in their community and true examples of go-getters, innovators, risk-takers, and leaders.”’

For more information about the Gold Award or how to become a Gold Award volunteer or mentor, visit gsofct.org.