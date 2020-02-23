Mary Bozzuti-Higgins, director of the C4Y, shares some last-minute thoughts with performers at the Gospel Fest 2020 celebration at Sacred Heart University on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Mary Bozzuti-Higgins, director of the C4Y, shares some last-minute thoughts with performers at the Gospel Fest 2020 celebration at Sacred Heart University on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Gospel Fest 2020 at SHU 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — It was an occasion of joyful voices and community Saturday evening when Sacred Heart University held its annual Gospel Fest 2020.

There were 200 SHU students performing, compromising six separate singing groups, joined by another 55 middle and high school-age students representing the Diocese of Bridgeport’s C4Y Youth Choir.

“It’s something they look forward to all year long,” said Mary Bozzuti-Higgins, C4Y choral director.

“There’s nothing like young people singing for the glory of God,” she said.

Younger students from throughout Fairfield County visited the university campus earlier in the evening where, following a rehearsal, they shared dinner with the college performers.

The Chapel of the Holy Spirit was filled to capacity, with friends and family members enjoying traditional pieces, accompanied by organ, drums and bass.

“It gives everyone a chance to experience some great music from the gospel tradition,” said John Michniewicz, director of choral programs for SHU.

“It’s designed to celebrate unity and bringing everyone together,” he said. “That’s really the goal of our festival.”